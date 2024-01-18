Another Cold Blast For The Weekend

After highs warming to near 60 on Thursday, we are looking at another artic blast for the weekend with lows down near 20 degrees for both Friday and Saturday nights.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 51. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 22. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.