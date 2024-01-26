Alabama Executes Inmate With New Nitrogen Gas Method At Atmore Prison

January 26, 2024

Kenneth Eugene Smith was the nation’s first execution by nitrogen hypoxia Thursday night at Holman Prison in Atmore.

Smith was sentenced to death for the 1988 capital murder of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett in Colbert County.

Smith’s last words, according to media witnesses, included: “Tonight Alabama causes humanity to take a step backwards…. Thank you for supporting me. Love all of you.” Whne the nitrogen as began to flow, Smith smiled and nodded toward his family and signed “I love you.”

According to al.com, “Witnesses saw Smith struggle as the gas began flowing into the mask that covered his entire face. He began writhing and thrashing for approximately two to four minutes, followed by around five minutes of heavy breathing.

His official time of death was 8:25 p.m.

“On March 18, 1988, 45-year-old Elizabeth Sennett’s life was brutally taken from her by Kenneth Eugene Smith. After more than 30 years and attempt after attempt to game the system, Mr. Smith has answered for his horrendous crimes,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said.

““The execution was lawfully carried out by nitrogen hypoxia, the method previously requested by Mr. Smith as an alternative to lethal injection. At long last, Mr. Smith got what he asked for, and this case can finally be put to rest.

“I pray that Elizabeth Sennett’s family can receive closure after all these years dealing with that great loss.”

  1. Jeff Stagner on January 26th, 2024 2:52 am

    Good!





Written by William Reynolds 

 