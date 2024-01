60 Lot Subdivision Planned For 14.5 Acres On West Roberts Road

A new 60-lot subdivision named “Makaira West’ is planned for West Roberts Road in Cantonment.

The 60 lots would be located on 14.5 acres between Twisted Oak Drive and Camellia Drive.

The project is currently before the Escambia County Development Review committee. It is set for a public meeting on Wednesday, January 24 at 1 p.m. at the Escambia County Central Complex Building at 363 West Park Place.