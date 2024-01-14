New 440 Lot Development Proposed Off Highway 29 Near Neal Road

A new 440-lot residential development named Bella Terra is proposed for the Cantonment area.

Mullins, LLC has submitted plans to the Escambia County Development Review Committee for the multiphase development at the southwest corner of Cedartree Lane and Highway 29. The southernmost boundary of the project area extends to Neal Road.

The project is proposed in three phases, the earliest starting construction in the Fall of 2024 with completion in the Fall of 2025. The later phase is proposed to begin in the Summer and 2025 with completion by the Summer of 2026.

The plans are currently in an initial application status with the Escambia County Development Review Committee and are set for staff internal review. Public meetings have not yet been scheduled.

NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.