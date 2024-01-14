New 440 Lot Development Proposed Off Highway 29 Near Neal Road

January 14, 2024

A new 440-lot residential development named Bella Terra is proposed for the Cantonment area.

Mullins, LLC has submitted plans to the Escambia County Development Review Committee for the multiphase development at the southwest corner of Cedartree Lane and Highway 29. The southernmost boundary of the project area extends to Neal Road.

The project is proposed in three phases, the earliest starting construction in the Fall of 2024 with completion in the Fall of 2025. The later phase is proposed to begin in the Summer and 2025 with completion by the Summer of 2026.

The plans are currently in an initial application status with the Escambia County Development Review Committee and are set for staff internal review. Public meetings have not yet been scheduled.

NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 