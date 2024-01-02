Highway 29 Critical Injury Crash In Molino Under Investigation

January 13, 2024

At least one person was critically injured in a wreck Friday afternoon in Molino

A GMC Denali pickup and a plumbing company work van were involved in the crash.

The intersection of Highway 29 and Molino Road was closed by the crash  just before 3 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released any additional details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

8 Responses to “Highway 29 Critical Injury Crash In Molino Under Investigation”

  1. TMondello on January 13th, 2024 3:08 am

    I was there. Everyone jumped in to help. A nurse ran across the highway to check on the van driver. Everyone thought he was dead but she was the one to examine him and called out he’s not dead call the ambulance. With her help he came to. He was pulled from the smoking van. She had blood all over her hands and I gave her baby wipes to clean her hands. That’s a NURSE!!! I wish I had gotten her name. That’s a hero. She didn’t hesitate to get her hands in blood. I’m so thankful no one died. So many helped until medical and police arrived. A retired police officer , Scott’s pharmacy provided fire extinguisher that a worker from thrift store thought of. God Bless them all.

  2. Michelle on January 12th, 2024 10:30 pm

    Praying for a safe outcome for everyone. This was a terrible accident. Prayers for everyone involved.

  3. BGH2 on January 12th, 2024 9:47 pm

    Big prayers for the driver that was sent to the hospital. This was a bad bad wreck.

  4. Cindy Knowlton on January 12th, 2024 9:04 pm

    Praying for everyone involved & their loved ones.

  5. David Huie Green on January 12th, 2024 9:03 pm

    Clear now. The outside northbound lane was blocked but it looked like any vehicles were on a truck ready to go. No real congestion around 5:30 pm.

  6. Perrie Tomlin on January 12th, 2024 8:50 pm

    My son was the car that was hit from behind. He is at the hospital but will be ok. Super scary for a mama and dad that don’t live near him. Thank God for big trucks. Prayers for everyone.

  7. Sheila McGhee on January 12th, 2024 8:38 pm

    We came thru there just after it happened..Totally awful accident.
    People had fire extinguishers trying to help.
    Prayers for all involved, and thank to the strangers trying to help

  8. Jan on January 12th, 2024 7:00 pm

    My prayers going up for all involved! So sad.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 