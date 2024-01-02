Highway 29 Critical Injury Crash In Molino Under Investigation

At least one person was critically injured in a wreck Friday afternoon in Molino

A GMC Denali pickup and a plumbing company work van were involved in the crash.

The intersection of Highway 29 and Molino Road was closed by the crash just before 3 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released any additional details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.