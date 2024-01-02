Highway 29 Critical Injury Crash In Molino Under Investigation
January 13, 2024
At least one person was critically injured in a wreck Friday afternoon in Molino
A GMC Denali pickup and a plumbing company work van were involved in the crash.
The intersection of Highway 29 and Molino Road was closed by the crash just before 3 p.m.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released any additional details.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Comments
8 Responses to “Highway 29 Critical Injury Crash In Molino Under Investigation”
I was there. Everyone jumped in to help. A nurse ran across the highway to check on the van driver. Everyone thought he was dead but she was the one to examine him and called out he’s not dead call the ambulance. With her help he came to. He was pulled from the smoking van. She had blood all over her hands and I gave her baby wipes to clean her hands. That’s a NURSE!!! I wish I had gotten her name. That’s a hero. She didn’t hesitate to get her hands in blood. I’m so thankful no one died. So many helped until medical and police arrived. A retired police officer , Scott’s pharmacy provided fire extinguisher that a worker from thrift store thought of. God Bless them all.
Praying for a safe outcome for everyone. This was a terrible accident. Prayers for everyone involved.
Big prayers for the driver that was sent to the hospital. This was a bad bad wreck.
Praying for everyone involved & their loved ones.
Clear now. The outside northbound lane was blocked but it looked like any vehicles were on a truck ready to go. No real congestion around 5:30 pm.
My son was the car that was hit from behind. He is at the hospital but will be ok. Super scary for a mama and dad that don’t live near him. Thank God for big trucks. Prayers for everyone.
We came thru there just after it happened..Totally awful accident.
People had fire extinguishers trying to help.
Prayers for all involved, and thank to the strangers trying to help
My prayers going up for all involved! So sad.