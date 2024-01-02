Pensacola Fitness Shooting Suspect Gets Life In Prison For Murder

January 26, 2024

An Escambia County man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for a May 2022 murder of murder of Carla Williams inside Pensacola Fitness on 9th Avenue

Kennon Farrow pleaded guilty in December and received a mandatory life sentence on a first degree premeditated murder charge. He also pleaded guilty to violation of an injunction against domestic violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Farrow entered the plea two days after Judge John Simon ruled he was competent to stand trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Williams, 48, was an associate professor and former basketball player at Pensacola State College.

