Man Charged With Murder After Deadly Shooting In Atmore

An arrest has been made in a Saturday morning murder in Atmore.

The Atmore Police Department responded to reported gunfire just before 11 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Avenue and Bragg Street.

They found a 39-year old Okeema McCants suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McCants was transported to Atmore Community Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

“Witnesses stated that Mr. McCants was driving on Martin Luther King when he stopped to try and stop a physical altercation between a group of males in the street. Multiple shots were fired shortly after Mr. McCants tried to intervene,” Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

Witnesses provided police with a description that led to the arrest of 25-year old Charles DeWayne Walker of Atmore about two hours later. Atmore Police said he was in possession of a handgun stolen from Jefferson County, Alabama, at the time of his arrest and had an outstanding warrant for theft of property.

Walker was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond on a charge of murder.

Investigators are attempting to identify the subjects involved in the altercation. Anyone with information is asked to call Atmore Police at (251) 368-9141.