2024 Tate Lady Aggies Softball Rosters Announced
January 28, 2024
Tate softball has announced their 2024 Lady Aggies roster. Play begins with a Pre-Season Classic at Tate February 13 and 15. The regular season begins February 20 as the Lady Aggies host Crestview.
VARSITY
- Kate Balagbagan
- Olivea Latner
- Kylea Gibbs
- Elizabeth Mcvay
- Lacy Wilson
- Tristen Showalter
- Amburleigh Laird
- Blakely Campbell
- Kara Wine
- Aubree Jordan
- Jordan Smith
- Carlyn Ham
- Peyton Womack
- Kaylie Mitchell
JUNIOR VARSITY
- Kinzlee Biggs
- Peyton Wilson
- Jordyn Banks
- Madison Smillie
- Aubree Gorum
- Kacie Tolbert
- Carmen Morris
- Keanna Smith
- Chloe Engle
- Olivia Messer
- Paisley Smith
- Kierstyn Phillips
- Kingsley Wann
- Tatianna Yahle
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
