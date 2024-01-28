2024 Tate Lady Aggies Softball Rosters Announced

January 28, 2024

Tate softball has announced their 2024 Lady Aggies roster. Play begins with a Pre-Season Classic at Tate February 13 and 15. The regular season begins February 20 as the Lady Aggies host Crestview.

VARSITY

  • Kate Balagbagan
  • Olivea Latner
  • Kylea Gibbs
  • Elizabeth Mcvay
  • Lacy Wilson
  • Tristen Showalter
  • Amburleigh Laird
  • Blakely Campbell
  • Kara Wine
  • Aubree Jordan
  • Jordan Smith
  • Carlyn Ham
  • Peyton Womack
  • Kaylie Mitchell

JUNIOR VARSITY

  • Kinzlee Biggs
  • Peyton Wilson
  • Jordyn Banks
  • Madison Smillie
  • Aubree Gorum
  • Kacie Tolbert
  • Carmen Morris
  • Keanna Smith
  • Chloe Engle
  • Olivia Messer
  • Paisley Smith
  • Kierstyn Phillips
  • Kingsley Wann
  • Tatianna Yahle

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

