2024 Tate Lady Aggies Softball Rosters Announced

Tate softball has announced their 2024 Lady Aggies roster. Play begins with a Pre-Season Classic at Tate February 13 and 15. The regular season begins February 20 as the Lady Aggies host Crestview.

VARSITY

Kate Balagbagan

Olivea Latner

Kylea Gibbs

Elizabeth Mcvay

Lacy Wilson

Tristen Showalter

Amburleigh Laird

Blakely Campbell

Kara Wine

Aubree Jordan

Jordan Smith

Carlyn Ham

Peyton Womack

Kaylie Mitchell

JUNIOR VARSITY

Kinzlee Biggs

Peyton Wilson

Jordyn Banks

Madison Smillie

Aubree Gorum

Kacie Tolbert

Carmen Morris

Keanna Smith

Chloe Engle

Olivia Messer

Paisley Smith

Kierstyn Phillips

Kingsley Wann

Tatianna Yahle

NorthEscambia.com file photo.