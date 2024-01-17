Rain Cleared, About 33 Tonight; Teens Next Week
January 12, 2024
Here is your official NorthEsambia area forecast:
This Afternoon: A 20 percent chance of showers before 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
M.L.King Day: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 41.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
