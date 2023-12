Woman Charged After Newborn Tests Positive For Marijuana

An Atmore woman has been charged after her newborn tested positive for marijuana, according to the Atmore Police Department.

Christina Yanacheke, age 41 of Atmore, was charged with chemical endangerment.

The Escambia County (AL) Department of Human Resources notified Atmore Police that Yanacheke’s newborn tested positive for marijuana at North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette.