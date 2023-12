Welcome 2024 With Fireworks At Midnight On Pensacola Beach

The largest public fireworks display in Escambia County will be the annual Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce New Year’s Eve Fireworks display at midnight Sunday, Dec. 31, along the sound side of Pensacola Beach.

At the stroke of midnight, a dazzling light display, sponsored by Escambia County, will take place overlooking the Santa Rosa Sound from the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk.

NorthEscambia.com photo.