Want To Have Your Say In The Future of Beulah? Two Master Plan Meetings This Week

Escambia County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, county staff and Sigma Consulting invite the public to the Beulah Master Plan Design Charette Tuesday, Dec. 5, and Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Beulah Senior Citizens Center, 7425 Woodside Road.

This two-day charrette will allow county staff and Sigma Consulting to further engage with citizens and learn more about planning for Beulah. From 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 5, Sigma Consulting will hold a short presentation followed by activities designed to provide Sigma with residents’ preferences for design improvements to the Beulah Master Plan. From 1-5 p.m. on Dec. 6, Sigma will use an open design studio format to quantify and consolidate data collected from the previous day. A presentation will follow the open design studio from 6-7 p.m.

The Beulah Master Plan is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury under the RESTORE Act program