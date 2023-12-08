Two Finalists Named For Escambia Children’s Trust Director

There are two finalists for the next executive director of the Escambia Children’s Trust.

They are:

Lindsey Cannon — regional executive director for the Children’s Home Society and

Walker Wilson — executive director of the Downtown Improvement Board.

The ECT’s first executive director, Tammy Greer, resigned back in August.

Cannon and Wilson will be officially considered by the full ECT board at an upcoming meeting.