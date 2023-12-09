Tommie Lee Oliver

Tommie Lee Oliver, 92, was born on April 16, 1931 in Atmore, Alabama, and passed away on December 2, 2023 at Chester County Hospital in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Visitation will be held on December 11, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Shiloh Presbyterian Church located at 42 S. Fifth St. in Oxford. The Home Going Service will follow at 11:00 AM at the same location. Interment will take place at Oxford Cemetery.

Tommie Lee Oliver attended George Washington Carver High School of Century, FL.

Tommie Lee Oliver worked for Chester County Hospital.