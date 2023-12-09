Today: Molino and Flomaton Parades; Beulah Bash

The Beulah Bash, Molino Christmas Parade and Flomaton Christmas Bazaar and Parade are all scheduled for Saturday.

Beulah Bash

The annual Beulah Bash hosted by Marcus Pointe Baptist Church – Beulah will be held Saturday rain or shine at the Escambia County Equestrian Center Saturday December 9th, 2023 from 9 a.m. 3 p.m.

There will be craft vendors, food from local food trucks, a judged car show with custom and classic cars, and plenty of entertainment for all ages including kids crafts, inflatables, and more.

Over 4,000 people attended last year’s Beulah Bash.

Molino Christmas Parade

After an absence of several years, the Molino Christmas Parade returns for 2023.

The parade will travel West Crabtree Church Road and Sunshine Hill Road to the Molino Ballpark on December 9 at 11 a.m.

Registrations will be accepted at parade line-up. The fee is $50 for vehicles, $30 for UTVs, $20 for horses. Proceeds will got to a local family in need.

Marcus Pointe Baptist Church – Molino invites residents to the Don Sutton Ballpark following the parade for hot chocolate, filled stockings, and give-aways for the kids.

Flomaton Bazaar, Parade

The Flomaton Christmas Bazaar will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, along wih the annual Christmas parade. There will be vendors, food, a kiddie train and more in downtown Flomaton.

The parade will roll at 11 a.m. down College Street, across Highway 29, to Houston Street to Ringold to Palafox to College Street and back to the school.

Pictured: The 2019 annual Molino Christmas Parade NorthEscambia.com photos click to enlarge.