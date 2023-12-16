Three More Red Bulbs Placed on County Wreath, Total Now at 6

Escambia County Fire Rescue has placed three more red bulbs on the wreath in 2023 following Wednesday’s multi-residential structure fire and a Thursday residential structure fire.

At 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, ECFR responded to a multi-residential structure fire at the 2200 block of Gloria Circle. Upon arrival, flames were seen from the second-floor balcony of the two-story apartment complex. Due to the significance of the fire, additional units were called, including mutual aid assistance from Pensacola’sand Santa Rosa. With the additional units and rapid water application, the situation was controlled by 3:54 p.m. Due to the fire damage to the top floor unit and the water damage to the bottom unit, two families were displaced. ECFR conducted the investigation and determined the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Minor injuries were sustained to two individuals during the fire, but all refused transportation to the hospital. The American Red Cross assisted those displaced by the fire.

At 12:08 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 3800 block of West Lloyd Street. A working bedroom fire was seen upon arrival. ECFR immediately went to work, bringing the situation under control by 12:30 a.m. with rapid water application. Damages were limited to the bedroom, but the occupants will be displaced while repairs occur. The American Red Cross assisted those displaced. There were no injuries or fatalities. ECFR determined the cause of the fire was due to an electric heater in one of the bedrooms.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the City of Pensacola to promote fire safety during the month of December. During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at 21 county fire stations and five city fire stations, as well as Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in a residential home.