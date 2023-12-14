Thomas Clayton Ward Jr.

Mr. Thomas Clayton Ward Jr. age 80 passed away at his residence in Century FL. Wednesday December 13, 2023.

Mr. Ward was a life-long resident of Century FL. and was of the Baptist faith. He was a retired owner/operator of Thomas Ward Trucking, and retired Veteran of The United States Army where he served during the Vietnam era, serving alongside his late brother James L. “Booter” Ward.

In his spare time, Mr. Ward enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren which his love was unsurpassed.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years Kathy Ward of Century FL; stepson Scotty Hagan of Pensacola FL; daughters Debbie (Dennis) Finegan of Green Cove Springs, FL. Karen (Andy) Layton of Milton FL; brother Bennie (Jenny) Ward of Cantonment FL; Sisters Delois Brown of Bratt FL. Joyce Burkett of Byrneville FL. Barbara (Dennis) Kilcrease of Byrneville FL; grandchildren that were the light of his life Andrew (Taylor Hendrieth) Howell, Christina Finegan, Wesley (Brooke) Layton, Ashley Finegan, Delaney Hagan, Ian Hagan; several nieces and nephews, and a friend like family Jeff (Junia) Fisher of Flomaton, AL.

Mr. Ward is preceded in death by his father and mother Thomas Clayton Ward Sr. and Ruby Flowers Muse; first wife Margeret Ann Ward: brothers Byron “Bit” Martin, James L. “Booter” Ward.

Visitation will be held Sunday December 17, 2023, from 1P.M. until 2 P.M. service time at Flomaton Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Clayton Ward Jr. will be held Sunday afternoon December 17, 2023, at 2 P.M. from the chapel of Flomaton Funeral Home with Brother Tim Floyd officiating