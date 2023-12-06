Suspect In Custody After Bomb Threat At NAS Pensacola

December 6, 2023

Navy Security Forces (NSF) in conjunction with Pensacola –area law enforcement agencies responded to a bomb threat at approximately 9:35 a.m. Dec. 6 onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola.

No one was injured. The individual suspected of making the threat has been apprehende, but a name has not been released.

NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry Shashaty lauded the efforts of NSF and responding local law enforcement agencies during the hour-long incident.

“The security and safety of the service members, civilian employees and visitors to Naval Air Station Pensacola remains our top priority,” he said. “The professionalism of our Naval Security Forces is unparalleled and the partnership we share with local law enforcement is critical in ensuring the safety of both the installation and surrounding communities.”

The suspected bomb threat came four years to the day after the shooting onboard the installation.

“This incident unfortunately occurred on the fourth anniversary of the shooting here, but these two incidents are unrelated,” Shashaty said. “Our Naval Security Forces personnel are highly trained, and responded to the suspected incident quickly and efficiently.”

Both gates to NAS Pensacola have since ropened.

  1. Former AF Explosive Detection Dog Handler on December 6th, 2023 6:20 pm

    Excellent day! Every LEO goes home.





