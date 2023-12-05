Susan Vann

Susan Vann, age 77, passed away on December 4, 2023. Susan was born in Bennettsville, South Carolina in 1946 and moved to Pensacola during her high school years. Susan was a beautiful person, inside and out, and touched the lives of so many people.

Susan was preceded in death by her father, Glen Odell Bundy; her mother, Elizabeth Pylypow; her sister, Jean Hart; and her amazing life partner, Alan Langford. Susan is survived by her son, John Vann (Janelle), her daughter, Lisa Fulton, six grandchildren: Lauren Kanagy (Dustin), Brittany Luna, Matthew Vann (Jenny Pederson), Holly Conner (Brandon), Jackie Pickering (Brad), Allie Machonis (Sam), five (and two on the way!) great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Bunny.

Susan was actively involved in her AA group and was proud to tell people that she had been sober for 23 years. She founded the Awakenings group she currently attends, a group that has touched the lives of so many people over the years. Susan attended Eastside Assembly of God and loved her church family. Susan had a deep appreciation for nature and dedicated herself to being a responsible steward of the earth. Despite the challenges posed by her health, she found solace in working in her yard. Observing the birds gathered around the feeders by her kitchen window brought Susan immense joy, highlighting her profound connection with the natural world.

She is a beautiful soul who will be missed by so many people.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 6th ,2023 at 11:00 AM at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 1100 East 9 Mile Road, Pensacola. She will be laid to rest at a private burial service on December 8th at 1:00 PM at Larkspur Conservation in the mountains of Tennessee. Larkspur is a Conservation Burial ground, a green space that is dedicated to natural burial.

If you would like to send flowers, please contact Gallatin Flower and Gift at 615-452-1679. Susan has chosen a natural burial and as such, they only accept cut flowers to be left at the graveside.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements., age 77, passed away on December 4, 2023. Susan was born in Bennettsville, South Carolina in 1946 and moved to Pensacola during her high school years. Susan was a beautiful person, inside and out, and touched the lives of so many people.

Susan was preceded in death by her father, Glen Odell Bundy; her mother, Elizabeth Pylypow; her sister, Jean Hart; and her amazing life partner, Alan Langford. Susan is survived by her son, John Vann (Janelle), her daughter, Lisa Fulton, six grandchildren: Lauren Kanagy (Dustin), Brittany Luna, Matthew Vann (Jenny Pederson), Holly Conner (Brandon), Jackie Pickering (Brad), Allie Machonis (Sam), five (and two on the way!) great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Bunny.

Susan was actively involved in her AA group and was proud to tell people that she had been sober for 23 years. She founded the Awakenings group she currently attends, a group that has touched the lives of so many people over the years. Susan attended Eastside Assembly of God and loved her church family. Susan had a deep appreciation for nature and dedicated herself to being a responsible steward of the earth. Despite the challenges posed by her health, she found solace in working in her yard. Observing the birds gathered around the feeders by her kitchen window brought Susan immense joy, highlighting her profound connection with the natural world.

She is a beautiful soul who will be missed by so many people.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 6th ,2023 at 11:00 AM at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 1100 East 9 Mile Road, Pensacola. She will be laid to rest at a private burial service on December 8th at 1:00 PM at Larkspur Conservation in the mountains of Tennessee. Larkspur is a Conservation Burial ground, a green space that is dedicated to natural burial.

If you would like to send flowers, please contact Gallatin Flower and Gift at 615-452-1679. Susan has chosen a natural burial and as such, they only accept cut flowers to be left at the graveside.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.