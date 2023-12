Snow, Santa And Gifts For All: Christmas Parade At Escambia Westgate

Every child received a gift during the annual Christmas parade Friday at Escambia Westgate School.

The gifts were thanks to the employee-supported non-profit Ascend Cares, and the gifts were delivered by the Grinch and Santa Claus.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.