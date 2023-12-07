Search Underway For Credit Union Robbery Suspect

Authorities are searching for a suspect that robbed a local credit union Thursday afternoon.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Penn Air Credit Union on Saufley Field Road today at around 2:45 p.m. for a robbery. The suspect entered the bank, approached the teller, and demanded money. He then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.