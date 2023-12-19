School Board Recognizes Northview FFA Alumni, The Nation’s Number One Alumni Chapter

Monday night, the Escambia County School Board formally recognized the Northview High School FFA Alumni Chapter for being named the National Outstanding FFA Alumni & Supporters Chapter during the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.

After being named as a top five finalist on the state level earlier this year, their application was eligible to advance to the national level, was named as a national finalist earlier this fall, and later named as the overall national winner.

The award highlights the alumni chapter’s accomplishments.

“On behalf of the Escambia County Public Schools, and Escambia County School Board, we can congratulate you,” Interim Superintendent Keith Leonard told NHS FFA sponsor Brandon Korinchak. “All the students in the FFA, and most important the FFA alumna for Northview High School for being the national award winner.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.