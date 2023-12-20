Police Seek Counterfeit Money Suspect In Flomaton, Century Area

Flomaton Police are looking for a man they say is passing counterfeit money in the Flomaton and Century areas.

Aaron Madison has warrants for counterfeit bills, failure to appear, second degree criminal mischief, and first degree theft of property.

“He is causing a lot of trouble between Flomaton and Century, breaking into vehicles/ stealing vehicles/ trespassing on private property/ passing counterfeit money,” Flomaton Police said in a statement.

FPD said Madison has a violent history.

He is described as walking with a slight limp and often wears a black hoodie pulled over his head.

Anyone with information is asked to call FPD at (251) 296-5811 or their local law enforcement agency.