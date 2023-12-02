Pickup Truck Rolls Over In Highway 297A, Kingsfield Road Crash

A pickup truck rolled over during a wreck Friday afternooon in Cantonment.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 297A and Kingsfield Road.

At least three vehicles were invovled in the crash, including two SUVs in addition to the pickup truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional information.

Photos by Monica French for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.