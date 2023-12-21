Pensacola Fitness Shooting Suspect Pleads Guilty To Murder

An Escambia County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a May 2022 murder inside Pensacola Fitness on 9th Avenue.

Kennon Farrow will be sentenced to a mandatory life sentence for first degree premeditated murder charge. He also pleaded guilty to violation of an injunction against domestic violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He will be sentenced on January 25.

He entered the plea two days after Judge John Simon ruled he was competent to stand trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Williams, 48, was an associate professor and former basketball player at Pensacola State College.