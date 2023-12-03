Pedestrian Critical After Highway 29 Hit And Run Saturday Night

December 3, 2023

A pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit and run on Highway 29 in Escambia County Saturday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Highway 29 in the area of Jacquelyn Way, south of Brent Lane ,about 7:34 p.m.when it struck a 56-year old Pensacola man that was within the travel lanes before fleeing the scene

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 