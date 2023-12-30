One Killed In North Davis Highway Wreck Saturday Afternoon

A 45-year old man was killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon on Davis Highway just north of HCA Florida West Hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year old Escambia County woman traveled southbound into the northbound lanes of North Davis Highway near Abbie Lane about 2 p.m.. The pickup collided with a SUV driven by a 45-year old Pace man who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other people were critically injured and two suffered minor injuries.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, FHP said.