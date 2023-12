One Injured In Highway 97 Crash

One person was injured in a two vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 97 south of Walnut Hill.

The crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. near Howell Road. Both vehicle came to rest near the woodline on the shoulder of the road.

The person’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The Florida HIghway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

