Northview High Students Receive Required CPR Training

Nemours Children’s Health Pensacola continued their work this week towards the goal to provide hands-on CPR training to every eleventh grade student in the Escambia County Public School District. These trainings, held in partnership with the American Heart Association, are led by Nemours Childrens Health pediatric specialists as a way to ensure that every high school in the Escambia County Public School District is able to meet the Florida statute that requires students in 9th and 11th grade to participate in basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training.

Northview High School was the second school to receive training in the 2023-2024 school year. Students gathered in the gym to learn how to properly perform chest compressions on CPR manikins. According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest. With more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occurring outside of a hospital setting each year, bystander interventionplays a crucial role in patient outcome.

By the end of the school year, more than 2,000 students across seven Escambia County high schools will have received training on how to effectively administer CPR, as well as instruction on how to use automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

In addition to training provided by Nemours Children’s Health, Escambia County Public Schools have also received CPR Training kits donated by the American Heart Association. In the coming years, these kits will provide the opportunity for thousands of students to learn life saving CPR skills that could make the difference between tragedy and survival/recovery for a cardiac arrest victim.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.