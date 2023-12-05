Northview FFA Students Build Duck Boxes For Jones Swamp

Northview High School FFA Chapter students built duck boxes that were recently installed by Escambia County Natural Resources Management at Jones Swamp.

Wood ducks typically nest in tree cavities, but boxes provide suitable nesting sites in urbanized areas and can help attract ducks to local wetlands, according to the county. Wood ducks begin to pair up in January, with nesting starting in the early spring, so the Natural Resource Management Division is hoping to welcome some new feathered friends to the neighborhood soon.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.