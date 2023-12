Northview Earns First Win Of The Season 46-47 Over Elbeta

The Northview High School boys basketball team earned their first win of the season 47-46 Friday night on the road at Elberta.

Leading scorer Luke Diamond had 11 points for the Chiefs, Jacob Spence added nine. Also for Northview, Jarret Bodiford and Austin Minchew added five each, while Austin Dunsford contributed six. Rhett Madden had two for NHS.

Northview will host the Jay Royals next Tuesday, Deember 12.