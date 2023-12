No Injuries Reported In Highway 29, Highway 97 Crash

There were no injuries reported in a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.

The driver of a passenger car apparently failed to stop and ran under a utility trailer being pulled by a van.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Babour, click to enlarge.