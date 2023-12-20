Ninth Red Bulb Placed on County Wreath During ‘Keep the Wreath Green’

Escambia County Fire Rescue has placed the ninth red bulb on the county wreath following a residential structure fire late Monday evening.

At 11:18 p.m. on Monday, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 700 block of Decatur Avenue. Upon arrival, the back half of the home was showing flames and heavy smoke. Assistance was requested from NAS Pensacola’s Truck 34 due to the significance of the fire. Crews were able to bring the situation under control by 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. While there were no injuries or fatalities, the home experienced significant damage to the rear addition and attic, causing the occupants to be displaced. ECFR conducted the investigation and determined an electrical issue caused the fire.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the City of Pensacola to promote fire safety during the month of December. During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at 21 county fire stations and five city fire stations, as well as Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in a residential home.

File photo.