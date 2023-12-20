Nancy Mae Martin

Mrs. Nancy Mae Martin, 73, of Atmore, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2023. She was a native of Flomaton, Alabama and resident of Atmore for most of her life.

She enjoyed fishing, sitting with the elderly, raising kids and yard youngins. Always enjoyed riding and sightseeing, traveling to various destinations. Flowers was something she greatly enjoyed seeing. Spending time with family and friends was the utmost importance to her. Her favorite pastime was watching soap operas and the hallmark channel.

Mrs. Martin is preceded in death by her parents Dan Elijah and Georgia Mae Peacock Lambeth; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years Terry Martin of Atmore, Alabama; son Wayne (Rhonda) Martin of Atmore, Alabama; 2 daughters, Terri Martin of Atmore, Alabama, and Regina Martin of Atmore, Alabama; yard youngin Amanda (Brent) Godwin of Atmore, Alabama; 3 brothers, Claude Lambeth of Satsuma, Alabama, Joe (Mary) Lambeth of Brewton, Alabama, George (Debra) Lambeth of Little Rock, Alabama; 1 sister, Frances McMillian of Little Rock, Alabama; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC with Reverend J P Lambeth officiating.

Burial will follow at Travelers Rest Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 24, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Anthony Hadley, Tommy Pickern, Brad Adams, Brent Godwin, Jeremy Clifton, and Nicholas Martin.

Honorary Pallbearers Nieces and Nephews.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements.