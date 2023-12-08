Merry & Bright Ice Skating Spectacular This Sunday; Learn to Ice Skate Afterwards

December 8, 2023

The Greater Pensacola Figure Skating Club will hold their First Annual Holiday Ice Show “2023 Merry & Bright Skating Spectacular” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Pensacola Bay Center. Arena doors open at 2:15. The event is open to the public. Admission and parking are free.

Attendees can being their skating journey after the show. A limited number of introductory lessons will be available at the conclusion of the performance. Cost for lessons is $5 per person and includes rental skates.

Registration for Winter Session classes will open December 18. For more information, please visit pensacolafigureskating.com.

Formed in 1996, Greater Pensacola Figure Skating Club is a local, volunteer-run 501(c)3 organization dedicated to promoting physical activity and increasing ice sports accessibility for area residents and visitors of all ages and abilities.

