McDavid Man Charged With Fighting With Deputies Attempting To Arrest Him

December 7, 2023


A McDavid man is facing additional charges after allegedly resisting arrest and fighting with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Deputies went to a residence on C.W. Carraway to arrest Haden Brock Howard, 29, on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and as a habitual traffic offender.

They located Howard and gave him several loud commands to surrender, but he refused, according to an arrest report. He continued to fight deputies, and he was forcibly placed on the ground where he refused to comply.

“Due to Howard’s resistance, I delivered several closed fist strikes to his face and delivered a knee strike to his rib area to gain compliance,” a deputy wrote in his report. After another deputy delivered several strikes, Howard complied and was detained.

Howard was transported to Baptist Hospital for evaluation. A deputy sustained a small cut to his finger that did not require medical attention.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Howard was charged with resisting arrest with violence. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Comments

One Response to “McDavid Man Charged With Fighting With Deputies Attempting To Arrest Him”

  1. Steve on December 6th, 2023 11:27 pm

    “ I fought the law and the law won !.





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 