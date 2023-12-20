Man Gets Life In Prison For Escambia County Home Depot Murder

A man has been convicted in an Escambia County Home Depot murder trial and sentenced to life in prison.

Keith Agee, convicted of a jury of premeditated first degree murder for shooting 18-year-old Brooklyn Sims at the Davis Highway store back in August. She was the mother of his 2-year old daughter and was working at the store as a contract employee.

On Tuesday, Agee took the stand and confessed to the murder, saying it was his intent. He said he tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease after becoming intimate with Sims. He testified that he was angry, hurt and felt betrayed.

Agee’s mother Sheila is also facing a irst degree premeditated murder charge because, according to authorities, she knew of Agee’s plan and aided him. She will go to trial in February