Man Charged After Drug Raid Just Off Busy Esacambia County Intersection

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit, with the assistance of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, executed a search warrant just off a busy Escambia County intersection on Friday.

The warrant was served in the 5900 block of Walton Street, just off the Airport Boulevard and Davis Highway intersection.

During the search, they located the items pictured (the items were labeled by the ECSO-. Rickey Shawn Hall, 27, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture, and/or deliver and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He wwas booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $7,500.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.