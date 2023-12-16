Local FFA Members Shine At FFA Sub District Contests
December 16, 2023
Local FFA students recently competed in the FFA Sub District Contest. Results were as follows:
High School:
Extemporaneous Public Speaking:
1st – Tyler Riggs (Northview High School)
2nd – Gabriel Flores (West Florida HS)
3rd – Marianne Gunter (Central High School)
Prepared Public Speaking:
1st – Bella Trivison (West Florida High School)
2nd – Isabelle Jenkins (Florida Virtual)
3rd – Jackson Bridges (Northview High School)
Parliamentary Procedure:
1st – Northview High School
2nd – Milton High School
3rd – West Florida High School
Safe Tractor Operations:
1st – Hunter Hall (Central High School)
2nd – Jayden Franklin (Northview High School)
7-9th Grade Creed Speaking:
1st – Grace Walters (Jay Middle School)
2nd – Emily Fickett (Beulah Middle School)
3rd – Grace Oliver (Northview High School)
Middle School:
Opening and Closing Ceremonies:
1st – Jay Middle School
2nd – Beulah Middle School
3rd – Ernest Ward MS
Extemporaneous Public Speaking:
1st – Estella Perea (Beulah Academy)
2nd – Alesia Steele (Beulah Middle School)
Prepared Public Speaking:
1st – Caleb Pitts (Beulah Middle School)
2nd – Luke Graham (Beulah Academy)
Parliamentary Procedure:
- 1st – Beulah Mi ademy MS
The FFA Members participated in a stocking stuffing community service activity during their lunches. Before award announcements the students voted on the Sub-district officers for the coming year:
- Chair: Isabelle Jenkins (Florida Virtual)
- Co-Chair: Gabriel Flores (West Florida)
Photos for NorthEscambia.com
