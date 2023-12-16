Local FFA Members Shine At FFA Sub District Contests

Local FFA students recently competed in the FFA Sub District Contest. Results were as follows:

High School:

Extemporaneous Public Speaking:

1st – Tyler Riggs (Northview High School)

2nd – Gabriel Flores (West Florida HS)

3rd – Marianne Gunter (Central High School)

Prepared Public Speaking:

1st – Bella Trivison (West Florida High School)

2nd – Isabelle Jenkins (Florida Virtual)

3rd – Jackson Bridges (Northview High School)

Parliamentary Procedure:

1st – Northview High School

2nd – Milton High School

3rd – West Florida High School

Safe Tractor Operations:

1st – Hunter Hall (Central High School)

2nd – Jayden Franklin (Northview High School)

7-9th Grade Creed Speaking:

1st – Grace Walters (Jay Middle School)

2nd – Emily Fickett (Beulah Middle School)

3rd – Grace Oliver (Northview High School)

Middle School:

Opening and Closing Ceremonies:

1st – Jay Middle School

2nd – Beulah Middle School

3rd – Ernest Ward MS

Extemporaneous Public Speaking:

1st – Estella Perea (Beulah Academy)

2nd – Alesia Steele (Beulah Middle School)

Prepared Public Speaking:

1st – Caleb Pitts (Beulah Middle School)

2nd – Luke Graham (Beulah Academy)

Parliamentary Procedure:

1st – Beulah Mi ademy MS

The FFA Members participated in a stocking stuffing community service activity during their lunches. Before award announcements the students voted on the Sub-district officers for the coming year:

Chair: Isabelle Jenkins (Florida Virtual)

Co-Chair: Gabriel Flores (West Florida)

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.