Kenneth Dustin White

Mr. , age 35, passed away, Friday, December 1, 2023 in Brewton, AL; surrounded by his family. He was born August 9, 1988, and a native of Brewton, AL; and has resided in Atmore, AL; the past 12 years. He was employed with Smith Tractor Company as a diesel mechanic for several years.

Mr. White enjoyed anytime he could be outdoors always looking for the next adventure whether it be, hunting, fishing or mud riding. Going out to the woods and shooting with his dad was a favorite pastime, he had a passion for camping, riding his motorcycle, floating down the creek and spending time with his family and most especially his children. He was a graduate from Nascar Technical Institute as a diesel mechanic, he was also an avid Auburn fan…” War Eagle”.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James White, Earl Huckabaa, Mamie Coleman, and uncle Tommy White.

He is survived by father, Ken (Cheryl) White, of Jay, FL; mother, Redda White, of Brewton, AL; wife of 12 years, Shelly White, of Atmore, AL; one son, Mason Thomas White, of Atmore, AL; two daughters, Aylea Michele White, of Atmore, AL; Ayvah Maree White, of Atmore, AL; two brothers, Shon (BJ) Biddle, of Brewton, AL; Bo (Terri) Biddle, of Evergreen, AL; two step-brothers, Jacob Lowry, Cody Lowry, grandmother, Berth White, of Jay, FL; uncle, Keith (Michelle) White, of Timnath, CO; step-father, Philip Capps, of Brewton, AL.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 8, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Rev. Don Davis officiating.

Burial will follow at Lottie New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 7, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Bo Biddle, Shon Biddle, Grant Swalve, Earl Huckabaa, Sam Bass, and Chris Etheridge.

Honorary pallbearers will be Rodney Ball and Shawn Qualls.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. Atmore, AL. is in charge of all arrangements.