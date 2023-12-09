John Herman McDonald

John Herman McDonald, 85, of Cantonment, Florida passed away December 4, 2023. He was born in Cantonment, Florida June 16, 1938, to John William and Nettie Phillips McDonald. He was a Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne in the Army. He retired with approximately 25 years of service from the Escambia County Road Department in 1984.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nettie McDonald; spouse, Dorothy McDonald; brothers, Wilmer McDonald, Wilburn McDonald, Carl McDonald, and Elvin McDonald; sisters, Mary Brooks and Dorothy Diemer; great grandson, Kolby Sconiers.

He is survived by his son, Franklin (Martha) McDonald; daughters, Jeannie (James) Murphy, Tammy (Buddy) Register, Sheryl Franks; grandchildren, Heather Surber, Brandi Gill, Darryl Crooke, Julie Asaro, Jessica Sconiers, Bubba Register, Aaron Crooke, Caleb Murphy, Susan Fullerton, Kim Hoffman, Thomas Crooke, and Kristie Gulsby; a host of great grandchildren – too many to count; Sisters, Marie Powell, Bertha Comans, Vera Volovecky, and Vivian Lambeth; and brother Charlie McDonald.

Pallbearers will be Darryl Crooke, Bubba Register, Aaron Crooke, Thomas Crooke, Caleb Murphy, Jason Asaro, Nick Sconiers, Josh Hoffman and Ryan Fullerton. Honorary pallbearers will be his great grandsons.

Herman was reunited in passing with his loving wife, Dorothy of 59 years. He was proud of his family. His grandchildren made his world go around; they were the light of his days. He was always willing to lend a helping hand where needed. Throughout the years he helped many people. He was always busy doing something whether it was working in his yard, woodworking in his shop, or working on his 1965 Chevrolet.

Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, December 11, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m with Doctor Will Stone officiating. Graveside Military Honors will follow.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Ascension Medical group at Sacred Heart (Tori Shay Ghigliotty & Makayla) as well as HCA Florida West Hospital ICU & Neurology Department for their devoted care and support during our time of need.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to the 1st Baptist Church of Cantonment.