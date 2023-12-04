Jim Allen’s Melissa Parker Named School District Stellar Employee Of The Month

Jim Allen Elementary School’s Melissa Parker was the Escambia County Public Schools Stellar Employee for the month for November.

When Jim Allen’s media specialist retired, Parker willingly took on additional responsibilities and assisted in all aspects of the library, ensuring a seamless transition for the new media specialist. She worked diligently alongside the new specialist to swiftly restore the functionality of the library.

“Parker demonstrates exceptional qualities as an employee. She starts her day by warmly welcoming students as they arrive on campus, always addressing them by name. Throughout the day, Melissa excels in her role at the library, working collaboratively with the media specialist to guide students in finding the right books and discussing their current reading choices,”the district said.

“Melissa’s unwavering optimism in the face of change serves as a valuable lesson for others. She takes pride in being an integral part of the Jim Allen community and actively participates in after-hours events. Ms. Parker’s unwavering dedication to supporting and motivating students and teachers drives her to exceed expectations at Jim Allen,” a district statement continued.