Janice Ann Amerson Weemes

Janice Ann Amerson Weemes, age 82, passed away on December 3, 2023. She was born on January 17, 1941 in Mobile, AL to Horace E. Amerson and Fannie Wiggins Amerson. Ann was the heart of her family, always with a smile on her face and would give anything to anybody. She loved smiley faces. Ann was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant and volunteered for 13 years at Atmore Hospital as an Auxiliary “Pink Lady”. She attended Atmore Assembly of God. She also was a member of Silver Sneakers and enjoyed the S.A.I.L Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her stepdaughter, Judy Griffin; her brothers, Jimmy Amerson, Elyan Amerson and Curtis Amerson and her sister, Betty Brown.

She is survived by her stepsons: Glen Wells, Mike Wells, Greg Wells and Clyde Wells; her stepdaughters: Elaine Nelson, Glenda Haskins and Janice Johnson; her aunt, Mary Hall; her uncle, James Wiggins; her nephews: Al Amerson, Randy Hall, Danny Amerson, Curtis Alan Amerson, Scott Amerson and Alex Amerson; her nieces: Wanda Hall, Lisa Fisher and Leah Williams. Also, numerous step grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren along with many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL with Bro. Ken Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Brad Williams, Dylan Amerson, Kyle Wilson, Matthew Amerson, David Amerson, Jason Amerson and Hunter McDonald.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.