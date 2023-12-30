FWC Law Enforcement Report: Illegally Baited Game Camera

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

(No report submitted for Escambia County).



SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officer Lewis located a game camera over an illegally baited area in Blackwater Wildlife Management Area. The officer seized the game camera and secured a warrant for the search of the camera. A subject captured on the game camera was identified via facial recognition software. The officer interviewed the subject, and the subject admitted to placing the bait around the game camera. The officer issued the subject a notice to appear citation for the violation.

Officer Bower was on patrol and located a subject fishing. The subject stated he had not caught any fish but was observed attempting to hide one undersized redfish and two undersized stone crab claws in his cooler. The subject was issued a notice to appear for the violations.

Officer Bower located a group of anglers and a cooler at the end of the Navarre Beach fishing pier. One of the subjects said the cooler was not theirs and stated they didn’t know who the cooler belonged to. In an attempt to locate the owner of the cooler, Officer Bower inspected the abandoned cooler and located an undersized flounder. After further investigation, it was determined the subject was the owner of the cooler and admitted to catching the flounder. The subject was cited accordingly for the violation.

Officer Bower located a sailboat on state waters without documentation or Florida registration displayed. Officer Bower located the hull identification number and determined the vessel was documented and the US Coast Guard assisted in identifying the owner of the vessel. The vessel’s registration expired in 2013. The current owner of the vessel purchased the sailboat in the spring of 2023 and failed to register the documented vessel. The owner was cited for the violation.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

