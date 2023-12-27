Free Dog And Cat Adoptions At The Escambia Animal Shelter Until Dec. 31

December 27, 2023

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare will continue its adoption special through the remainder of 2023.

During the event, adoptions for all cats and dogs 1 year or older will be free. Puppies will be available for $50 and kittens will be available for $25. An $11 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents. View all adoptable pets at the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center on 24petconnect.com.

“We had an incredible response to our ‘Empty the Shelters’ holiday campaign with BISSELL Pet Foundation,” said John Robinson, Director for the Department of Animal Welfare. “We are excited to be able to continue our free adoption special during the holidays. We hope our community will come out and take advantage of this opportunity to bring a pet home this holiday season.”

For questions or more information, the public may call the Department of Animal Welfare at 850-595-3075.

The Animal Welfare and Adoption Center, located at 200 W. Fairfield Dr., is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 12-4 p.m. The facility will be closed for the holidays on Jan. 1 and 2.

Written by William Reynolds 

 