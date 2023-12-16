Free Dog And Cat Adoptions At The Escambia Animal Shelter Through Sunday

December 16, 2023

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters- Holiday Hope” event through Sunday, December 17.

During this time, adoptions for all cats and dogs 1 year or older will be free. Puppies will be available for $50 and kittens will be available for $25. An $11 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents. View all adoptable pets at the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center on 24petconnect.com.

“We are excited to partner with Bissell Pet Foundation for their ‘Holiday Hope’ adoption event,” said John Robinson, Director for the Department of Animal Welfare. “We have around 100 animals that would love to have a new family to celebrate this holiday season. We hope you will come to the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center, now open seven days a week, through Dec. 17, to help make these amazing dogs’ and cats’ holiday wishes come true.”

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. In addition, the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is also open on Sundays until Dec. 17 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 