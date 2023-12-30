Florida’s Expanded ‘Move Over’ Law Takes Effect Monday

December 30, 2023

Beginning January 1, Florida’s Move Over law expands to require motorists to move over for all disabled vehicles with flashers on stopped on the side of the road.

Starting Monday, motorists will have to provide space when disabled vehicles are stopped along the road while people are visible or things like emergency flashers are on.

The Move Over Law already required drivers to get out of lanes closest to stopped vehicles such as police cars, ambulances and utility trucks.

Violations will carry a fine of up to $158 for a noncriminal traffic infraction.

Moving over benefits everyone,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Protect not only emergency, utility, and sanitation vehicles but also your family and loved ones by keeping your eyes on the road and moving over when you see a vehicle, including a disabled vehicle, on the side of the road. If you can’t move over, you should decrease your speed to 20 miles an hour and pass cautiously. Save a life and move over.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 