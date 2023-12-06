First Red Bulb Placed on Wreath During “Keep the Wreath Green” Campaign

Escambia County Fire Rescue has placed the first red bulb on the wreath in 2023 following a residential structure fire Monday evening.

At 10:47 p.m. on Monday, Escambia County Fire Rescue units E11, E16, E17, SQ3, L12, S4, BC2 and BC3 responded to a residential structure fire at the 50 block of Teakwood Drive. Upon arrival, a single-story home was showing flames and smoke. Rapid water application limited the fire to one of the bedrooms. However, one cat was found deceased inside the home due to the fire. There were no additional injuries or fatalities. Due to the damages, the occupants were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross. The home can be tenable again with repairs. ECFR conducted the investigation and determined the cause was due to an overloaded power strip.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the City of Pensacola to promote fire safety during the month of December. During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at 21 county fire stations and five city fire stations, as well as Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in a residential home.