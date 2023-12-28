First Of Several Freezing Nights Begin Thursday Night

December 28, 2023

Thursdaywill be the first of three nights with freezing temperatures forecast for the area.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 