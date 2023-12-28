First Of Several Freezing Nights Begin Thursday Night

Thursdaywill be the first of three nights with freezing temperatures forecast for the area.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.