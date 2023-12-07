FHP Highway 29 Pursuit Ends With Crash And Arrest

A Florida Highway Patrol pursuit on Highwya 29 ended with a crash and arrest Wednesday.

For more photos, click here.

A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper was stopped at a red traffic light on Pensacola Boulelvardd at W Street, when he observed a newer model Nissan Altima directly in front of him with dark tinted windows. He attempted a traffic stop for the tint violation.

The driver, later identified as Antoine Vonche Booker, rapidly accelerated and swerved left towards a K9 Trooper’s vehicle who just arrived to assist with the traffic stop. The driver then swerved right into a Circle K gas station located at 7950 Pensacola Blvd. As the vehicle entered the parking lot, the trooper observed what appeared to be a Ziploc type bag with a light-colored powdery substance being tossed out of the window, and a a pursuit followed.

The driver continued traveling through the Circle K parking lot northbound at a high rate of speed towards Broad Street. By this time the K-9 Trooper became primary in the pursuit as the vehicle turned onto Pittman Ave from Broad Street. The driver continued south on Pittman Ave then east on Hope Drive. Troopers said booker then ran a posted stop sign and turned right to continue south on Palafox St. The driver continued southbound at a high rate of speed with a willful and wanton disregard for the motoring public’s safety as he continued to disobey traffic control signals, passed other innocent motorist in a no passing zone and drove on the wrong side of the roadway multiple times. The driver then continued south and attempted to turn right into the Taco Rock 29 parking lot (5454 Pensacola Blvd) where he collided with a curb, and the vehicle overturned.

Booker immediately exited the vehicle through the rear window and surrendered. He was later transported to Escambia County Jail and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding with property damage (rental vehicle), possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a machine gun (Glock modified to fire full-auto) and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.